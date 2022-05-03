Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 2nd Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a fourth Madrid Open title against familiar foe Gael Monfils in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

It has been an underwhelming season so far for the Serb. His unvaccinated status has limited his tournament play this year, affecting his form as the Serb struggled with match practice and readiness.

Djokovic has managed to play just three events so far. While his Dubai campaign ended in the quarterfinals, the 20-time Major winner shockingly fell in the second round at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

He had a better result at home in Belgrade, where he reached the final before losing to Andrey Rublev in three sets.

The 34-year-old will be eager to get back to winning ways ahead of Roland Garros, wher he's the defending champion.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Courtside for a special practice session in Madrid!



@DjokerNole @alcarazcarlos03 Novak + Carlos =Courtside for a special practice session in Madrid! Novak + Carlos = 🔥 🔥 🔥Courtside for a special practice session in Madrid!@DjokerNole @alcarazcarlos03 https://t.co/eK5lfXpWKB

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic will play this week at the Madrid Open. It is the first of two combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor claycourt events ahead of the French Open, with the Italian Open in Rome being the other.

The Madrid Open began in 2002 as a men's-only indoor hardcourt event before expanding to include a premier women's event in 2009. It changed its surface to outdoor clay and moved to Caja Magica from the Madrid Arena that same year.

The tournament is currently one of the most important stops on the European calendar and draws the biggest stars from the tennis world every year.

Djokovic has won this ATP Masters 1000 tournament thrice in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Gael Monfils in action at the Madrid Open

Djokovic will lock horns with World No. 21 Gael Monfils, a player the Serb has defeated in each of their 17 meetings so far.

The Frenchman, one of the most entertaining players on the tour, had a prodigious junior career, winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon in 2002.

The 35-year-old hasn't managed to match those highs on the senior circuit, with a couple of semifinals at the French Open and the US Open being his best results at the Majors.

Monfils, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 6 in 2016, has 11 titles to his name, the latest of which came in Adelaide in January this year.

The Frenchman backed up his Adelaide success with a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he went down fighting Matteo Berrettini in five sets.

Monfils also caused a stir at Indian Wells with his upset win over then World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

On Monday, the World No. 21 raced away to a 6-3, 6-0 win against Spanish wildcard Carlos Gimeno Valero to start his Madrid Open campaign on a strong note.

He will now hope to draw inspiration from his early-season heroics as he seeks his first-ever win over Djokovic.

Gael Monfils @Gael_Monfils

Premier match sur terre battue demain à Madrid 🏾 J'espère que vous avez tous passé un bon weekendPremier match sur terre battue demain à Madrid J'espère que vous avez tous passé un bon weekend 😃Premier match sur terre battue demain à Madrid 💪🏾 https://t.co/tfycYHg42f

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils match schedule

Djokovic and Monfils' match is scheduled to start not before 4 pm local time at Manolo Santana Stadium on Tuesday.

Match timing: 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 3 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on Telefonica/Movistar.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sports18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan