Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022, 3rd Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will rekindle his rivalry with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray after five long years when the duo clash in the third round of the 2022 Madrid Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Djokovic commenced his quest for a fourth title in the Spanish capital with a win against Gael Monfils in straight sets. He improved his record to 18-0 against the Frenchman, setting a new record for wins against a single player on the ATP tour.

After a tough start to the season, the Serb appears to be finding his rhythm once again and will fancy his chances in the Spanish capital.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing at the Madrid Open, the season's fourth Masters 1000 tournament and second on clay. The World No. 1 has lifted the trophy thrice in the Spanish capital.

Djokovic's first triumph came during his historic 2011 season, when he defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the final. He won his second title in 2016, besting defending champion Andy Murray in three sets in the final. He won his most recent title in 2019 after prevailing against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Andy Murray at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Djokovic will take on former foe and good friend Andy Murray, who scored his first win on clay since 2017 Roland Garros by defeating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

The Brit had to battle hard againt World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov in the second round, eventually prevailing 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Murray will now take on long-time rival Djokovic for a spot in the quarterfinals. The Serb leads 25-11 in head-to-head and has won both of their previous encounters in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Murray is scheduled to start at 12 pm local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Thursday.

Match timing: Not before 12:00 pm local time / 10:00 am GMT / 6:00 am ET / 3:30 pm IST.

Date: 5 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match live on Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

