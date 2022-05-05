Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022, Quarterfinals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on World No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open on Friday.

Djokovic advanced to the last eight in Madrid without even stepping out on the court. The Serb was set to lock horns with good friend and rival Andy Murray in the third round in what was supposed to be their first meeting in five years. Unfortunately, the Brit withdrew prior to the match due to illness.

Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness

Djokovic had earlier defeated Gael Monfils to kick off his campaign in the Spanish capital, improving his head-to-head against the Frenchman to 18-0.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently participating in the Madrid Open. He's aiming for a fourth title in the Spanish capital, having previously lifted the trophy in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic is set to square off against Hubert Hurkacz. The Serb leads the head-to-head 3-0 and won their most recent encounter at the 2021 Paris Masters in three sets.

Hurkacz has fared well during the clay season. He started off by making the quarterfinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters and has reached the same stage in Madrid as well. The Pole needed three sets to defeat Hugo Dellien and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first couple of rounds.

notches a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Dusan Lajovic to set a quarter-final showdown with Novak Djokovic

Hurkacz followed it up with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Dusan Lajovic in the third round to notch up his best result in Madrid.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Hurkacz is scheduled to start at 2 pm local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Friday.

Match timing: Not before 2:00 pm local time / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST.

Date: 6 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match live on Voot & Sports 18.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

