Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 Semifinal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face teen star Carlos Alcaraz in a highly-anticipated semifinal showdown at the Madrid Open on Saturday.

Djokovic played the best match of the season so far to defeat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Serb didn't face a single break point throughout the contest.

Earlier, he had received a walkover from Andy Murray in the third round as the Brit had to withdraw due to an illness. Prior to that, the top seed had defeated Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently in action at the Madrid Open, where he's chasing a fourth title and his first of the year. He has previously been crowned the champion in 2011, 2016 and 2019. His quarterfinal win over Hurkacz was his 30th victory at this tournament.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Djokovic's next opponent, Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm.

Alcaraz stumbled at the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing his opener to Sebastian Korda. However, he rebounded in style by winning the Barcelona Open and making his top-10 debut as a result.

At the Madrid Open this week, he defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets in the second round to begin his campaign.

Tennis TV @TennisTV H I S T O R I C



beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay!



#MMOPEN H I S T O R I C @alcarazcarlos03 beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay! 🌟 H I S T O R I C 🌟@alcarazcarlos03 beats Nadal for the very first time - becoming the first-ever teenager to defeat Rafa on clay!#MMOPEN https://t.co/l6z9IloMQM

Alcaraz needed three sets to get the better of Cameron Norrie after that. Up against his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, the teenager overcame a second-set stumble to defeat the 21-time Major champion 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz will now face Djokovic for the first time in his career.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz is scheduled to start not before 4 pm local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Saturday.

Match timing: Not before 4:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm GMT / 10:00 am ET / 7:30 pm IST.

Date: 7 May 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the match on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN & Rogers Sportsnet.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on Telefonica/Movistar.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch live telecast of the match on Sports18 & Voot.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee