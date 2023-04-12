Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2023, Round 3

Novak Djokovic will square off against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic is the top seed at the Masters 1000 tournament and thus received a bye to the second round, where he faced World No.198 Ivan Gakhov. The 26-year-old Russian made the first break of the opening set in the seventh game before the Serb broke back in the very next game.

Both players then held their serve to take the first set to a tiebreak. Djokovic started the tiebreak strongly and led 6-3 before Gakhov saved two set points. However, the Serb converted his third set point to take the lead in the match.

The Serb was a lot more dominant in the second set and won it 6-2 to book his place in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is playing at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He has won the tournament twice so far, in 2013 and 2015. However, this is statistically the Serb's least successful Masters 1000 event, as he has a win percentage of 73.5% as of now (36 wins out of 49 matches).

Djokovic had a forgetful outing in Monte-Carlo last season as he was eliminated by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Lorenzo Musetti in action at the Miami Open

Novak Djokovic will play against Lorenzo Musetti, who is seeded 16th at the Monte-Carlo Masters. This will be the fourth meeting between the two, with Djokovic leading 3-0 in the head-to-head.

Their last encounter came in the quarterfinals of last season's Paris Masters, with the Serb winning 6-0, 6-3.

Musetti has played 16 matches so far this season, winning eight - four of which came at the United Cup, where he helped Italy reach the final. The 20-year-old started the Monte-Carlo Masters by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6(1), 6-0. He then thrashed Luca Nardi 6-0, 6-0 to book his place in the third round of the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti match schedule

The Serb's clash against Lorenzo Musetti will be the third match on Court Rainier III, following Hubert Hurkacz vs Jannik Sinner (11:00 am local time start) and Nicolas Jarry vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

Canal+ - Vietnam

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Sony Liv - India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

