Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, R2

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will square off against Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Djokovic received a first round bye in the main draw due to his ranking points and is the top seed in Monte-Carlo, making his 17th appearance in the Masters 1000 clay court event.

The Serb was last seen competing in the BNP Paribas Open, where he chalked up a shocking third round exit. World No. 123 Luca Nardi put up a remarkable performance to eliminate him in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Djokovic is a two-time champion in Monte-Carlo and will be hoping to make a significant impact this time around. He begins his campaign on Monday (April 9).

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is competing in the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024. He made his last appearance at the event in 2023, where he reached the third round before 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti outclassed him 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Except for the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic has captured all the other Masters 1000 events at least three times in his career. If he manages to win in Monte-Carlo this time around, he will be the first player to complete the Triple Career Golden Masters in tennis.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Novak Djokovic will take on Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Safiullin has made an ordinary start to the seaon by amassing six wins from 13 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Brisbane International. He has struggled to get past the second round in the next six tournaments, following his solid run in Brisbane.

The Russian entered the Monte-Carlo Masters on the back of a second round exit in the Miami Open. He began his campaign with a hard fought 7-5, 6-1 win against Jaume Munar in the first round. Safiullin will be eager to make a deep run in Monte-Carlo and cause an upset against Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin match schedule

The Serb's clash against Roman Safiullin will be the third match on Court Rainier III, following Miomir Kecmanovic vs Matteo Berrettini (11:00 am local time start) and Alex De Minaur vs Stan Wawrinka

Date: April 9, 2024.

Match Timing: Approx 2: 30 pm local time, 6:00 pm IST, 12:30 pm GMT and 8: 30 ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin streaming details

