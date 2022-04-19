Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Serbia Open 2022 Second Round

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic begins his Serbia Open title hunt against 50th-ranked Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian second-round match in Belgrade on Wednesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's unvaccinated status has affected his participation in several tournaments this year, leaving him woefully short of match practice. This was evident in his shocking second-round defeat to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte-Carlo Masters last week.

The Serbia Open will be the 34-year-old's third tournament of the year after his Dubai and Monaco campaigns. Djokovic will be eager to get his season back on track with a title at home ahead of the defense of his Roland Garros crown next month.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is playing in his home tournament, the Serbia Open. The ATP 250 event is being held on red clay at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade from April 18-24.

The first edition of the tournament was held in the Serbian capital in 2009. The tournament was then discontinued after 2012 and returned to Belgrade last year following a nine-year absence.

Novak Djokovic remains the most successful player at the Serbia Open, having lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Laslo Djere in action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic's opponent, Laslo Djere, has a career-high ranking of 27, which he achieved in 2019.

The 26-year-old's best-performing surface is clay. He has a couple of ATP titles to his credit on the surface in Rio de Janeiro (2019) and Sardinia (2020). Among the four Slams, the French Open has been his most successful Major, where he has made a trip to the third round twice, including last year.

Djere began the 2022 season with a run to the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. However, he has failed to build on that performance, suffering early exits in his next few tournaments.

Djere once again rediscovered his touch as the tour moved to clay. He made the semifinals at Marrakech and the pre-quarterfinals at Monte Carlo before returning home to Belgrade.

The Serb kickstarted his Serbia Open campaign on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Hamad Medjedovic to set up a showdown with hometown hero Djokovic.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Laslo Djere beats 18-year-old wild card Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 7-5 to reach 2nd round at Serbia Open. #Djokovic is next up for Djere, another all-Serbian encounter. Laslo Djere beats 18-year-old wild card Hamad Medjedovic 6-4 7-5 to reach 2nd round at Serbia Open. #Djokovic is next up for Djere, another all-Serbian encounter. 🇷🇸

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere match schedule

Djokovic and Djere's match is scheduled to start not before 2:30 pm local time on Center Court on Wednesday.

Match timing: 2:30 pm local time/ 12:30 pm GMT/ 8:30 am ET/ 6 pm IST.

Date: 20 April 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

