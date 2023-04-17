Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Srpska Open 2023, 2nd Round

After a first-round bye, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will kick off his Srpska Open campaign against Luca Van Assche in the second round.

The 22-time Major champion commenced his clay season at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters. Following a win over qualifier Ivan Gakhov in the second round, the Serb was up against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round. Having won all three of their previous encounters, the 35-year old was expected to triumph yet again.

However, Djokovic ended up losing to Musetti in three sets. He started off last year's clay swing on a disappointing note as well, but then went on to win the Italian Open and was the runner-up at the Serbia Open. He'll now be eager to brush aside last week's setback and resume his winning ways in Banja Luka.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

The Serb's currently competing at the Srpska Open, an ATP 250 event. It is the debut edition of the tournament and has taken over the spot previously occupied by the Serbia Open on the calendar. The event is being held in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Luca Van Assche at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb is up against World No. 87 Luca Van Assche. The teenager recently cracked the top 100 of the ATP rankings and is currently the youngest player to be ranked in the region. He staged a comeback to defeat three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the Srpska Open, winning 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Van Assche is a former French Open junior champion, winning the boys' singles title back in 2021. Two of his three titles at the Challenger level have also come on the red dirt. Touted as one of the most promising young talents of his generation, the Frenchman is expected to put up a decent fight against the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Luca Van Assche match schedule

The second-round matches are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The Serb will be in action on one of those days, which will be revealed once the order of play for the day is out.

Date: April 19/20, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Luca Van Assche streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Tennis TV.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on beIN Sports.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Sportklub.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

