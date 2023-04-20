Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Srpska Open 2023, Quarterfinals

22-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will square off against compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Srpska Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, the World No. 1 took on rising young talent Luca Van Assche in the second round. A closely contested opening set slipped from the Serb's grasp. He then raised his level by a considerable margin to claim the second set with ease.

Djokovic dropped serve to start the third set, but got back on track by bagging the next four games in a row. He held onto the lead to complete a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 comeback victory over Van Assche and commence his Banja Luka campaign with a win.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently competing at the Srpska Open, an ATP 250 event. It is the inaugural edition of the event. The event is being held in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The World No. 1 played a significant part in bringing an ATP tour level event into the country.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Dusan Lajovic at the 2023 Miami Open.

The World No. 1 is up against fellow countryman Dusan Lajovic.

Lajovic needed three sets to get past Filip Krajinovic in the first round here. He then scored a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory over eighth seed Gregoire Barrere in the second round.

This marks Lajovic's fourth quarterfinal appearance of the season, and they have all been on clay. He's a pretty capable player on the red dirt, with most of his career highlights coming on the surface.

Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic match schedule

Their quarterfinal showdown will be the third match of the day on Centre Court on Friday.

Date: April 21, 2023.

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 9 am ET, 2 pm BST, 3 pm CEST and 6:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Dusan Lajovic streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Tennis TV.

Canada: Canadian viewers can watch the match live on TSN.

Australia: Fans across the country can watch the match on beIN Sports.

Serbia: Serbian fans can watch their national hero live on Sportklub.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the match, click here.

