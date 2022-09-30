Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Tel Aviv Open 2022 Semifinal

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will take on Roman Safiullin in the semifinals of the 2022 Tel Aviv Open on Saturday.

As the top seed in the tournament, the Serb received a first-round bye. He was up against Pablo Andujar in the second round and put up a commanding performance to defeat the Spaniard 6-0, 6-3.

Djokovic then squared off against Vasek Pospisil in the quarterfinals. The opening set was closely contested, with the former World No. 1 coming out on top in the tie-break to clinch it. The Serb then jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second set, and it looked like he was going to cruise to victory at this point.

However, Pospisil didn't go down without a fight, winning three games in a row to tie the score at 3-3. Thankfully, Djokovic stepped up his game as he grabbed the next three consecutive games to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-3. He's now aiming to reach his fourth final of the year.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is currently competing in the Tel Aviv Open. An ATP tournament is taking place in Israel for the first time since 1996. It's classified as a 250 event on the ATP circuit.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Roman Safiullin at the 2022 ATP Cup.

Djokovic's next opponent is Roman Safiullin, who's currently ranked 104th. This will be the first meeting between them.

Safiullin defeated Hugo Grenier in the first round of the Tel Aviv Open, followed by a win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry. In the quarterfinals, he easily defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-1 to reach his second semifinal of the season. The Russian is now eyeing a maiden career final on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin match schedule

The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm local time on Center Court on Saturday.

Match timing: 7:30 pm local time/ 4:30 pm GMT/ 12:30 pm ET/ 10:00 pm IST.

Date: October 1, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Roman Safiullin streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far