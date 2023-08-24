Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 1st round

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face off against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

After winning the Australian Open and the French Open, Djokovic came quite close to capturing another Wimbledon title. However, he was defeated in the final by Carlos Alcaraz, ending his four-year reign as the defending champion at the All England Club.

The Serb managed to get the better of Alcaraz the following month itself as he defeated his younger adversary in a thrilling final at the Western & Southern Open. It was his record-extending 39th title at the Masters 1000 level.

Djokovic is now set to embark on a quest for his 24th Major crown, which would help him equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently participating in the season's final Grand Slam, the US Open. He has won three tites here in the past, having gone all the way in 2011, 2015 and 2018. The Serb has also notched up six runner-up finishes in New York. He didn't compete here last year due to the vaccine mandate which prohibited him from entering the US.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alexandre Muller at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Djokovic has been drawn against Alexandre Muller in the first round, who'll be making his main-draw debut at the US Open. The latter is currently on a four-match losing streak in ATP main-draw matches.

Muller reached his maiden ATP final in Morocco earlier this year, where he lost to Roberto Carballes Baena. It remains a career highlight for the Frenchman thus far.

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller match schedule

The two will take the court on either Monday or Tuesday, which will be known once the order of play for the day is released.

Date: August 28/29, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexandre Muller streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

