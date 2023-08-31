Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 3rd round

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday.

Following a win over Alexandre Muller, the 23-time Major champion faced Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round. The first set was slightly competitive, but Djokovic edged out his opponent to claim the opener.

The next two sets were rather one-sided, with the Serb coming out on top to win 6-4, 6-1, 6-1. With his latest victory, he has now made it at least to the third round in New York every time he has played.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's participating in the US Open, which is the year's fourth and final Grand Slam. The 36-year-old has won three titles at the venue. His first triumph was during his historic 2011 season, and he defeated arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the final to secure his maiden title here.

The Serb's next victory came in 2015 over Roger Federer in the final. He won his most recent title here back in 2018 by defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the championship round. He has also finished as the runner-up here on six occasions.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Laslo Djere at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic's third round foe is his fellow Serb Laslo Djere. The latter scored straight set wins over Brandon Nakashima and Hugo Gaston to reach this stage. The two have faced off just once before, with the former World No. 1 winning in three sets at the 2022 Serbia Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere match schedule

Their third round duel is scheduled for Friday, though the exact time will be known once the order of play for the day is revealed.

Date: September 1, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis