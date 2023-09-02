Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | US Open, 4th round

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will lock horns with qualifier Borna Gojo in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

Djokovic barely broke a sweat over the course of his routine wins over Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles to reach the third round. He faced fellow Serb Laslo Djere for a spot in the next round.

Djere came out the gates swinging and bagged the first two sets to race ahead. However, one can't out Djokovic in such situations and the 36-year old staged yet another comeback to score a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win.

This was the eighth time in his career that the Serb rallied from a two-set deficit to claw his way back to victory. With the win, his hopes of lifting a 24th Major crown still remain intact.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's participating in the season's final Major, the US Open. He has won three titles at the venue and has finished as the runner-up on six occasions. Prior to this edition, his record at the US Open stood at 81-13, making it his least successful Grand Slam event compared to the others.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Borna Gojo at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic's fourth round adversary is qualifier Borna Gojo. The latter is competing in the main draw of the US Open for the first time in his career. The 25-year old from Croatia defeated Hamad Medjedovic, Adrian Andreev and Tomas Machac to make it through the qualifying rounds.

Gojo has since defeated Hugo Dellien, Mackenzie McDonald and Jiri Vesely in straight sets to reach the fourth round of a Major for the first time in his career. As a result of run here, he has also cracked the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo match schedule

The two are scheduled to play their fourth round contest on Sunday, though the exact time will be known once the order of play is out.

Date: September 3, 2023.

Time: TBA.

Novak Djokovic vs Borna Gojo streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

