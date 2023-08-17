Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Western & Southern Open, 3R

Novak Djokovic will square off against old foe Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2023 Western & Southern Open on Thursday.

Following a first-round bye, the Serb kicked off his campaign in Cincinnati against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard had made the semifinals of the Canadian Open last week, so a competitive match was expected.

Davidovich Fokina took a medical time-out halfway through the first set. He was able to keep up with the Serb, who eventually claimed the opener. The 24-year old called it quits after that as he was unable to continue due to an injury, thus sending the former World No. 1 into the next round.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

He's currently participating in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, which is the season's seventh Masters 1000 tournament. After five runner-up finishes, he finally triumphed for the first here in 2018 and completed a career Golden Masters.

The 36-year old captured his second title at the venue in 2020 by defeating Milos Raonic in the final. With the victory, he rewrote history once again as he completed a double career Golden Masters.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Gael Monfils will be Djokovic's opponent in the third round. The Frenchman dispatched 13th seed Cameron Norrie in three sets in the first round. He then knocked out Canadian Open finalist Alex de Minaur in straight sets in the second round.

The two are familiar rivals as this will be the 19th encounter between them. The Serb has won all of their previous 18 matches, with Monfils managing to claim just nine sets against him so far.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils match schedule

The two will close out the day's proceedings on Center Court, with their third-round showdown being the last match of the day.

Date: August 17, 2023 (USA & Canada), August 18, 2023 (UK, India & Australia).

Time: Not before 8:30 pm local time, 8:30 pm ET, 1:30 am BST and 6 am IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils streaming details

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, Canada, and India can watch the match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The match will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: The match will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

India: The contest will be shown on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

