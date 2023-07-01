Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Wimbledon 2023, R1

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for an eighth Wimbledon crown against World No. 67 Pedro Cachin on Monday, July 3.

Having collected a men's record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, the Serb is looking to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

The former World No. 1 is currently on a 14-match winning streak in Slams, with triumphs in Melbourne and Paris already this season.

The Wimbledon second seed has landed in London this year without playing any grass warmup event.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic will be competing at the Wimbledon Championships, which is the third of the four Grand Slams on the tennis calendar. Held on the outdoor grasscourts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London since 1877, it is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It is currently the only tennis Major to be played on the lustrous lawns.

The upcoming Wimbledon 2023 is the 136th edition of this prestigious tournament.

Many superstars of the sport have lifted the trophy on the hallowed lawns of SW19, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Venus and Serena Williams, among others.

Federer currently has the most singles titles among the men with eight wins, while Navratilova is the most successful woman with nine victories in singles.

Having already tasted glory at the grasscourt Major seven times, Novak Djokovic is aiming to match Federer's record this year.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Pedro Cachin in action at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic's first-round opponent, Pedro Cachin, is a 28-year-old from Argentina with a world ranking of 67. He turned pro in 2013 and is yet to win a title on the tour.

Cachin achieved his best Grand Slam showing last year when he made the third round at the US Open.

Cachin mostly plies his trade on the ATP Challenger circuit, where he had his most successful season last year. The Argentine reached as many as seven finals, winning four of them. His exploits catapulted him to a career-high world ranking of 54 in November.

This year, a runner-up finish at the Madrid Challenger remains his best performance of the season so far. He also reached the semifinals at the Perugia Challenger.

On the ATP tour, he had a fine showing in Madrid, winning three matches to make the last 16 for the very first in his career.

Pedro Cachin is coming into Wimbledon following a 6-2, 6-1 beatdown at the hands of Yannick Hanfmann in the first round on the grass of Mallorca.

This will be the first meeting between Cachin and Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin match schedule

Djokovic and Cachin will open the proceedings on Centre Court on Monday with their first-round showdown.

Date: July 3, 2023

Match timing: 1.30 pm local time, 2.30 pm CET, 8.30 am ET, 6 pm IST

Novak Djokovic vs Pedro Cachin streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the proceedings on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can watch matches live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can enjoy all the action live on Star Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

