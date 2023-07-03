Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon, 2R

Novak Djokovic will take on Jordan Thompson in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Serb entered the tournament following his French Open triumph that saw him win a historic 23rd Grand Slam singles title. He faced Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round and started the match strongly, winning the first set 6-3.

Djokovic broke in the opening game of the second set and made another break of serve in the last game to win 6-3 and have a stranglehold over the match. The third set was tightly contested with neither player breaking the other's serve.

A tiebreaker would determine the outcome of the set and Djokovic won it 7-4 to book his place in the second round of Wimbledon.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at Wimbledon. The Serb is one of the greatest competitors in the history of the grass-court Major, with seven titles to his name so far.

The Serb has triumphed in each of the last four editions of the tournament, including last year, when he beat Nick Kyrgios in the final in four sets.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Jordan Thompson in action against Brandon Nakashima at Wimbledon 2023

Jordan Thompson is Novak Djokovic's opponent in the second round of Wimbledon. The Aussie has won ten out of 22 matches so far during the 2022 season, with his best performance being reaching the final of the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch last month.

He booked his place in the second round of Wimbledon with a 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 win over America's Brandon Nakashima.

Djokovic and Thompson will lock horns for the very first time on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson match details

The second-round showdown between Djokovic and Thompson is set for July 5.

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the top seed's match live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and BBC.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN and RDS.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Hotstar.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

