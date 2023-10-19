Novak Djokovic's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a Paris Masters title and the season-ending ATP Finals title in a refreshing new kit. The Serb will add a shade of light-purple to his red kit and match it with his ASICS Flyte-Foam shoes.

Djokovic has not played on the Tour since the US Open in September, where he secured his 24th Grand Slam title. The Serb will take to the courts at the Paris Masters before the ATP Finals.

Djokovic is the top seed in the singles draw and will also headline a star-studded doubles field. The World No. 1 will compete alongside compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic for the first time in his career, with their entry ranking at World No. 54.

The new kit is made by Lacoste, the French sports equipment and clothing brand. Djokovic is the brand ambassador for Lacoste and has a deal with them till 2025.

The Paris Masters will be played from October 28 to November 5 while the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, will be played from November 12 to November 19. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at the ATP Finals, having beaten Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the final last year.

Novak Djokovic to defend just 600 points in Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune after their Paris Masters singles final in 2022.

Novak Djokovic will only defend 600 points in Paris as he had lost the title last year to Holger Rune.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated Maxime Cressy, Karen Khachanov, Lorenzo Musetti, and No. 5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the final but lost steam against the young Danish player, losing 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The Serb, who will also be in action in the doubles, will be making his fourth doubles appearance of the season at the Paris Masters after Adelaide, Cincinnati and the Davis Cup. It will also be Novak Djokovic's fourth doubles appearance in Bercy, having earlier played in 2008, 2016 and 2021.

Many top players will be playing doubles at the Paris Masters this year. Jannik Sinner and Stan Wawrinka, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, Jiri Lehecka and Ben Shelton, and Sebastian Baez and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the doubles pairs to look out for when the Paris Masters kicks off.

