Novak Djokovic's outfit for Tokyo Olympics 2021 revealed

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago, beating first-time finalist Matteo Berrettini for the coveted title. That not only gave Djokovic his sixth trophy at SW19, but also helped him tie Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time record of 20 Slams.

The Serb is now bidding for the "Calendar Golden Slam", i.e. winning all four Majors and the Olympics gold medal in the same year. Djokovic has already won the first three Slams of the year, and is expected to give his all for the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

With the Games just a week away, pictures of Novak Djokovic's Lacoste outfit for the event emerged earlier on Saturday. The 34-year-old will be donning familiar colors in Tokyo, including his frequently used red and white.

Thoughts on Novak's Olympic games outfit? pic.twitter.com/D9BkVqyLsL — Rax ²⁰ 🐊 La psicópata (@Raxiren) July 17, 2021

Novak Djokovic's attire for Tokyo comes from the "Novak X Lacoste" collection by the French brand. Djokovic's outfit will consist of a red polo with royal blue sleeves and collar. Both sides of the Lacoste polo will be white, and the World No. 1 will pair the polo shirt with white shorts.

Here are a few photos of Lacoste's 2021 Tokyo outfit for Novak Djokovic:

Lacoste's "Novak X Lacoste" collection

The apparel design also integrates elements of Serbia's national flag - a horizontal tricolor of red, blue and white. That said, this is not the first time Djokovic has worn his nation's colors on the tennis court.

The World No. 1 famously donned his home country's tricolor at the inaugural ATP Cup in 2019. Djokovic went on to guide Serbia to victory that year, beating arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the final against Spain.

The Serb also used the red, white and blue colors back at the 2015 US Open, which is another tournament he won in style (beating Roger Federer in the final).

Novak Djokovic confirmed his participation at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics earlier this week

Novak Djokovic recently confirmed his participation at the Tokyo Olympics through a heart-warming video chat with a young Japanese fan.

"Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," Djokovic wrote on Twitter two days ago.

Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

In the immediate aftermath of his Wimbledon win, Novak Djokovic had admitted to feeling "divided" over his Olympics participation. But he eventually decided to fly to Japan for the Games - which are scheduled to begin at the end of this month.

Djokovic, who completed a Double Career Grand Slam at Roland Garros earlier this month, had his best Olympics result at the 2008 Beijing Games - where he won the bronze medal in singles. Medal glory has eluded the Serb ever since, as he was bundled out of the Olympics in both 2012 and 2016 by Juan Martin del Potro.

