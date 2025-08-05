Novak Djokovic's outfit for US Open 2025 revealed

Novak Djokovic's outfit for this year's US Open has been revealed. The Serb is set to don an all-black Lacoste kit, with even his wristbands, socks and Asics shoes having the same color. The former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion is slated to debut the new outfit at Flushing Meadows in the hardcourt Slam's revamped mixed doubles category, in which he has received a wildcard entry alongside compatriot and WTA star Olga Danilovic.While the 38-year-old himself didn't reveal his 2025 US Open outfit, a photo of him wearing it was shared by a popular tennis page on X (formerly Twitter). Check it out below:As things stand, the 2025 US Open will mark a return to competitive action for Novak Djokovic. The Serb was initially set to take part in the two big ATP Masters 1000 events in the buildup to the hardcourt Major; the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open. However, he chose to withdraw from both tournaments. His most recent competitive outing came in the semifinals of this year's Wimbledon Championships.Novak Djokovic suffered chastening SF loss to Jannik Sinner at WimbledonNovak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) embrace at the net following their semifinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)The former No. 1 carried a hip and groin injury into his match against reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb suffered the injury while playing the very last game of his quarterfinal clash against Flavio Cobolli after suddenly slipping on the baseline during a rally.Later, Djokovic used the term &quot;nasty&quot; to describe the slip at a press conference, saying:&quot;I finished the match. A few points. Had a nasty slip. That's what happens when you play on the grass. I didn't fall so far this year, it's surprising because of the way I move on grass, with a lot of sliding and very aggressive movement, you expect to fall and to have these situations.&quot;It was this very injury that led to him subsequently withdrawing from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. However, the reason behind his withdrawal from the upcoming Cincinnati Open has been confirmed as a non-medical one.The US Open is the Grand Slam where Djokovic won his 24th Major title back in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. Last year though, the Serb had a forgettable outing at Flushing Meadows, as he was ousted from the tournament in the third round by Alexei Popyrin.