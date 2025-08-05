Novak Djokovic's outfit for US Open 2025 revealed

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 05, 2025 13:16 GMT
Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic's outfit for this year's US Open has been revealed. The Serb is set to don an all-black Lacoste kit, with even his wristbands, socks and Asics shoes having the same color. The former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion is slated to debut the new outfit at Flushing Meadows in the hardcourt Slam's revamped mixed doubles category, in which he has received a wildcard entry alongside compatriot and WTA star Olga Danilovic.

Ad

While the 38-year-old himself didn't reveal his 2025 US Open outfit, a photo of him wearing it was shared by a popular tennis page on X (formerly Twitter). Check it out below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As things stand, the 2025 US Open will mark a return to competitive action for Novak Djokovic. The Serb was initially set to take part in the two big ATP Masters 1000 events in the buildup to the hardcourt Major; the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Cincinnati Open. However, he chose to withdraw from both tournaments. His most recent competitive outing came in the semifinals of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic suffered chastening SF loss to Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) embrace at the net following their semifinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) embrace at the net following their semifinal clash at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

The former No. 1 carried a hip and groin injury into his match against reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Serb suffered the injury while playing the very last game of his quarterfinal clash against Flavio Cobolli after suddenly slipping on the baseline during a rally.

Ad

Later, Djokovic used the term "nasty" to describe the slip at a press conference, saying:

"I finished the match. A few points. Had a nasty slip. That's what happens when you play on the grass. I didn't fall so far this year, it's surprising because of the way I move on grass, with a lot of sliding and very aggressive movement, you expect to fall and to have these situations."
Ad

It was this very injury that led to him subsequently withdrawing from the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. However, the reason behind his withdrawal from the upcoming Cincinnati Open has been confirmed as a non-medical one.

The US Open is the Grand Slam where Djokovic won his 24th Major title back in 2023 after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final. Last year though, the Serb had a forgettable outing at Flushing Meadows, as he was ousted from the tournament in the third round by Alexei Popyrin.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications