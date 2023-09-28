Novak Djokovic's partner Nenad Zimonjic recalls the first time he helped Serbia qualify for Davis Cup World Group with 3 wins in front of home fans

Novak Djokovic's compatriot and men's doubles veteran Nenad Zimonjic recently reminisced about Serbia winning their Davis Cup World Group play-off against Australia at the Belgrade Arena in late 2007.

Zimonjic won eight Major titles in men's doubles and mixed doubles during his career, holding the World No. 1 ranking in doubles for 50 weeks.

The Serb stumbled across a throwback post on X referencing the 2007 event on social media and reacted with delight. The post on X documented Serbia's journey to the World Group of the Davis Cup, including Novak Djokovic's heroics to take them to the 2008 knockout stage.

The 47-year-old fondly remembered the team win featuring the 24-time Grand Slam champion and paid homage to the over 20,000 Belgrade crowd that attended the Davis Cup play-off.

"What an experience and a great memory winning at home with @DjokerNole. One of the best atmospheres ever when playing at home in Belgrade with amazing support from Serbian fans, packed house (around 20,000 people)," the Serb wrote on X.

Zimonjic's enthusiasm towards Novak Djokovic's efforts during the 2007 Davis Cup were well deserved. Before 2008, Serbia had never featured in the World Group (where the 16 best teams competed in a knockout format) since the competition's inception in 1999.

Djokovic single-handedly sent 28-time Davis Cup winner Australia packing. He won his singles fixtures against both Chris Guccione and Peter Luczak in straight sets, and also teamed up with Zimonjic to take out Lleyton Hewitt and Paul Hanley.

Novak Djokovic's three match-wins ensured that Serbia won the tie 3-1, therefore qualifying for the 2008 Davis Cup World Group.

Novak Djokovic has a 38-7 win-loss record when representing Serbia at the Davis Cup

The Serbian Davis Cup team poses with the trophy in 2010

Although Serbia didn't go deep in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the Davis Cup, the stars finally aligned for them in 2010. Novak Djokovic featured in all four of his home country's ties in the national competition during that year.

The Serb won singles matches against Tomas Berdych, Marin Cilic, Gael Monfils, Gilles Simon, John Isner, Sam Querrey and Ivan Ljubicic en route to guiding Serbia to their first title. Serbia failed to defend their Davis Cup title in 2011, though, as Djokovic was forced to retire midway through his match against Juan Martin Del Potro in the semifinals due to an ankle injury.

The Serb subsequently took a break from national duty the following year. He returned to the competition in 2013 and hasn't lost a singles match since then, having won his last 19 Davis Cup matches.

Overall, the 24-time Major winner has won 38 of his 45 matches at the 123-year-old event. The only players to beat him in singles at the competition are Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Juan Martin Del Potro, David Ferrer, Nikolay Davydenko, Olivier Rochus and Kristof Vliegen.

