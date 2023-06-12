Novak Djokovic’s son, Stefan Djokovic, was seen wearing Daniil Medvedev’s merchandise during the 2023 French Open trophy commemoration. The eight-year-old boy sported a jacket and shoes from the Russian star’s Lacoste collection, sparking curiosity and amusement among many.

Medvedev is one of Novak Djokovic’s main rivals on the ATP tour, having dethroned him from the world No. 1 spot in February 2022. The two have faced each other 14 times, with Djokovic leading 9-5 in their head-to-head record, in which Djokovic has won four of their last five meetings.

The unusual choice of attire by Stefan was noticed by a Twitter user and a fan of Medvedev, who posted a photo of him on June 11, 2023. The user speculated that Stephen might be a fan of Medvedev or that he simply liked the color and design of his clothing.

“Oh my god, how didn’t I realize that Stefan is wearing Daniil’s jacket AND the shoes also.”

Novak Djokovic went on to win his third French Open title on Sunday, June 11, defeating Casper Ruud in three sets.

Novak Djokovic’s message to young tennis players after his unprecedented victory at French Open

Novak Djokovic shared an inspiring message for the young generation after his 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic won his third Paris title and equaled Serena Williams’ record of 23 Majors. He also became the first man to win all four Majors three times. Djokovic shared his journey with his son Stefan and daughter Tara, who were with him.

“I would like to say a few more things, please. My kids are here and I always try to convey some values, some messages, something that they can learn from, something that they can draw some inspiration. And I really hope, judging by their smile, I think they’re enjoying it,” he said.

Djokovic told the young people to visualize their future, as he did as a kid in Serbia.

“I would just like to send a message to every young person out there, whatever you’re pursuing in the world, whether it’s tennis, sports, or anything else. I was a seven-year-old dreaming that I could win Wimbledon and become number one in the world one day,” he added.

The 36-year-old advised the young generation to live in the present and create their future.

“And I just want to send a message out there to every young person: ‘Be in the present moment. Forget about what happened in the past, future is something that is just going to happen. But if you want a better future you create it, take the means in your hands, believe it, create it,” he concluded.

