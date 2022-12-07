Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena applauds Japanese coach's gesture to fans after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic shared a heartfelt Instagram story on how Japanese men's football team coach Hajime Moriyasu apologized to the fans after the team crashed out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Japan bowed out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing 3-1 (1-1) to Croatia on penalties.

Jelena took to social media to share a post about the actions of Japan's coach Moriyasu following the defeat. She urged everyone to take note of what his actions meant by writing:

"Read it"

Jelena Djokovic's Instagram story.

The post that Jelena shared explained that there is a lot to learn from the kingdoms and emperors in Japan, where honor and morality have not gone out of fashion.

"Many interpret the bow as gratitude but this is about apologizing for not achieving better results. The deeper the bow the bigger the apology. Imagine if we all so respectfully forgiving each other a moment of weakness, regardless of how much brighter each day would be. This is how you serve your people and your country," the post read.

It added:

"Since everyone will agree this is beautiful, imagine how much nicer it would be to nod our heads in support of the other driver instead of honking, cursing, waving our hands, imagine this gift to a pregnant woman waiting in line, imagine this gift gentlemen well who up to pay bills with a couple the words "After you sir", imagine in the morning when going under this sky you bow down and say thank you God what can I do today for my country, for Serbia. (sic)"

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is a fan of football

Djokovic at a Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Novak Djokovic has expressed his love for football on numerous occasions in the past. He is a fan of the Italian side AC Milan and has revealed that he follows the Serie A giants with his family. He is also friends with legendary AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The Serbian national football team flew to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on a plane named after the 21-time Major champion. Air Serbia named the Airbus A319 carrier after Djokovic under the 'Serbian Living Legends' program, where the company names its fleet after one of the country's most famous personalities.

Meanwhile, the former World No. 1 will play just one tournament before his much-awaited return to the Australian Open in 2023.

The Serb has decided not to play in the inaugural edition of the mixed-team United Cup, to be played from December 29 to January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. Instead, he will join Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev, and Jannik Sinner at the ATP 250 Adelaide 1, which is scheduled to be played from January 2-8.

