Novak Djokovic-named plane carries Serbia national football team to Bahrain

Novak Djokovic continues to soar – literally – as the Air Serbia plane named after the 21-time Grand Slam champion carried the Serbian national football team to Bahrain.

While the World No. 8 is currently in the thick of battle in the ATP Finals in Turin, his fellow Serb sporting heroes are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup by taking part in a friendly match against Bahrain at the National Stadium in Riffa on November 18.

The Airbus A319 plane that served the Football Association of Serbia bore Djokovic's name. This kickstarted the 'Serbian Living Legends' program by the then-new national airline Air Serbia in 2013, where the company named its fleet after the country's most famous personalities.

Apart from the 35-year-old, others whose names were imprinted on the national carrier's aircraft were former NBA player Vlade Divac, footballer Dejan Stankovic, actor Miki Manojlovic, and musician Goran Bregovic.

The five-time ATP Finals champion, a known football fan, passionately celebrated Serbia's qualification to the 2022 World Cup following their shock 2-1 victory over Portugal in the qualifiers in November last year.

"I'm aware of the possibility to make history again; It does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis" - Novak Djokovic stays on track of record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title bid

Novak Djokovic in action against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin.

Novak Djokovic has etched history throughout his tennis career – a motivation that helps to keep him going. In this edition of the ATP Finals, he has the chance to equalling retired Roger Federer's record of six titles in the season-ending tournament.

With the other Big 3 member Rafael Nadal out of the way and with a convincing 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first assignment in the Red Group, lifting the trophy could well be on the Serb's horizon.

"Well, of course, I'm aware of it (tying Federer's record). Making history of this sport is always a big motivational factor for me," said the 21-time Grand Slam champion in his post-match presser.

"I'm aware of the possibility to make history again. It's a great pleasure and honor to be in that position. So it does motivate me and inspire me to play even better tennis," he added.

While No. 1 seed Nadal was eliminated after sustaining his second loss in the Green Group, seventh-seeded Djokovic will continue his ATP Finals quest against Andrey Rublev.

The Serb guns for a sweep against the World No. 7 to secure an 11th semifinal appearance in 15 appearances at the tournament. A win in three sets will also move him to the semifinals, provided Tsitsipas triumphs over Daniil Medvedev in the other match.

The former World No. 1 will be eyeing a reversal of his previous loss to Rublev in his home country last April to improve his 1-1 record against the Russian.

