Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena beams with pride over Serb's mission to help underprivileged kids in Serbia

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, shared a glimpse of the Serb making fruitful use of his time off by helping out underprivileged kids in Serbia. The tennis icon's foundation has collaborated with his sportswear sponsor, Lacoste, to provide kids in Belgrade with an opportunity to access tennis courts and basketball facilities, as per their needs.

Ad

The 24-time Grand Slam champion and his wife Jelena, work closely with his foundation to provide the kids of Belgrade with educational and recreational opportunities, with an aim to boost the youth of the nation and provide them with a bright future. The organisation was founded in 2007 and has been able to help over 54,000 kids all across Serbia.

Jelena Djokovic, who has been a supportive force for the 37-year-old, posted a video of the tennis star at the inaugural event of the facilities with other eminent personalities on her Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

"Wonderful initiative by @lacoste and @novakfoundation to bring tennis to as many children as possible. @djokernole," she wrote.

Screenshot via Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovicndf on Instagram dated May 14, 2025.

Novak Djokovic's wife has been a driving force not only in his philanthropic ventures but also in his tennis career as well. The duo has been together since their high school days and has always shown unwavering support for each other.

Ad

“I like to see Novak Djokovic as a champion of the common people": Jelena Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena showed pride in her husband due to his humble nature and claimed that he is a "people's champion". In an interview with the Italian media outlet, Gazzetta in October 2024, she said:

Ad

“I like to see him as a champion of the common people, not of the rich. He is a simple man who comes from a simple, hard-working and dreamy family and traveling around the world I have seen many people who are inspired by his story because they are similar to him."

She also elaborated how proud she feels when the tennis star is stopped in public and people appreciate him for his kindness, which in turn is what fuels his passion for the sport.

Ad

“When you walk down the street you realize that everyone stops him, this is something that gives him a lot of strength and energy to move forward and even though he has already achieved everything, I think his best victory is being the people's champion,” she added.

Jelena Djokovic ensures to always bring their two kids along for most of the Serb's matches and cheer for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis