Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena congratulates Boris Becker for launching his new personal clothing line

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, has sent her warm wishes to former tennis ace Boris Becker for launching his own personal clothing line.

Becker, one of the most successful tennis players of all time, turned to social media to announce the opening of his new shop in Istanbul, Turkey. The German recalled his maiden Wimbledon title of 1985 while visiting his new shop for his own personal clothing line, which opened on July 7 in Turkey.

"Well, today is 7th, and 38 years ago I won my very first Wimbledon title. Unfortunately, I can't be at Wimbledon but I am at Istanbul to visit my new shop," Becker said on Instagram.

"Maybe you can't play tennis like Boris Becker, but now you can dress like Boris Becker," he captioned the post.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner also posted a few photos wearing outfits from his own shop. The German received many congratulatory messages from his well-wishers, including Serbian great Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena.

"Congrats!!!#nottoobad," Jelena commented on Boris Becker's post.

Boris Becker's Instagram post

Boris Becker coached Djokovic from 2014 to 2016. Under his tutelage, the Serbian won six Grand Slam singles titles, including the 2016 French Open singles title. The following year, the German was declared bankrupt.

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of Wimbledon

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic's quest for a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title is on track. He will now take on Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on July 9.

The former World No. 1 earlier defeated three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the third round of the tournament. He landed 11 aces to take down the Swiss. The final score read 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5), in favor of the Serbian great.

The World No. 2 heaped praise on Wawrinka in the on-court interview. Touching upon the Swiss' surgeries, Novak Djokovic said that it was inspiring that the two veterans are still taking on the younger generation.

"I have to say that it's amazing what Stan is doing," Djokovic said. "Still his age, after several surgeries. We are two old guys fighting with the young guns, I think it's important to acknowledge that. It's amazing. It's inspiring."

Djokovic and Hurkacz have met each other five times on the tour, with the former winning all five of their matches. Their last meeting was in Dubai, this year, in the quarterfinals. The 23-time Grand Slam winner extended his winning streak against the Pole as he beat him, 6-3, 7-5.

