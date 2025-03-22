Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic drops 4-word reaction to Serb's emotional Miami Open tribute to victim of railway station collapse in Serbia

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic stood in support of the victims of a railway station roof collapse in Serbia last year. She expressed her sentiments by re-sharing her husband's message signed on a camera lens after his opening-round win at the 2025 Miami Open.

The unfortunate incident in November 2024 claimed the lives of 14 people in Novi Sad, the second-largest city in Serbia. A few people who were pulled out were critically injured and the 16th victim recently passed away battling the injuries.

Jelena Djokovic shared a picture of the camera lens with the 24-time Grand Slam champion's heartfelt message praying for the 16th victim of the tragedy with a sad-face emoji on her Instagram story. She reacted to Djokovic's emotional tribute by naming the victim in the caption.

"Rest in Peace Vakusin" [translated from Serbian]

Screengrab from Jelena Djokovic's Instagram @jelenadjokovicndf

Djokovic carried the tradition of signing the camera lens after a convincing 6-0, 7-6 victory over Rinky Hijikata in the opening round of the 2025 Miami Open.

The win is likely to build good momentum for the former World No. 1, who tasted his first singles victory since he retired mid-match against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Australian Open due to a hamstring injury.

Novak Djokovic finds "joy on the court" after opening round win at Miami Open 2025

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Miami Open. Image: Getty

Novak Djokovic had returned to the tennis courts after withdrawing from the Australian Open semifinal match due to a hamstring injury in February. However, he faced opening-round losses at the 2025 Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open.

The World No. 5 won his opening round at the Miami Open on Saturday, March 22. In a post-match interview, he shared his intention to keep competing as long as he found "joy on the court."

“If I'm feeling and playing the way I did today, it's a pleasure and I have joy. I find joy on the court regardless of where I am. And then I want to keep going for as long as I have that feeling.

"It's not going to be there every match, but as long as I have that feeling of being able to compete with the guys at the highest level, I'll keep going. You know what I mean? So the desire is there, the support of the closest people in my life is there. Let's see how far I can go.”

Novak Djokovic will next face Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the Round of 32 of the second event of the Sunshine Doubles on Sunday, March 23.

