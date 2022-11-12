Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic reacts to Serb's stylish entrance for ATP Finals ceremony

Novak Djokovic rocked the blue carpet with a stylish look as he arrived for a pre-tournament ceremony at the 2022 ATP Finals on Friday. The Serbian tennis great's look and entrance drew an adorable reaction from his wife Jelena Djokovic.

The 35-year-old joined Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and other competitors for media duties in Turin ahead of Sunday's start to the season finale. Among the many fans who were left gushing over his stylish look for Friday's event was his wife Jelena.

The Serb joined Nadal, Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, and Casper Ruud as the eight qualifiers for this year's ATP Finals assembled for a group photo alongside the trophy, before taking part in media commitments in the build-up to the tournament.

No player in the ATP Finals draw has won as many season-ending championships as Djokovic (5). The Serb won the prestigious title for the first time back in 2008 and has not won the title in seven years since he last won it in 2015. He is the only player to win the title in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15.

The 21-time Major champion will face Tsitsipas, Medvedev, and Rublev in the Red Group of the 2022 ATP Finals. He enters the tournament on the back of 13 wins in his last 14 matches and most recently a run to the Paris Masters final.

His Paris Masters campaign was overshadowed by the 'mystery drink' controversy involving his trainer and other team members.

"Wanting to be private makes you dodgy nowadays" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena on 'secret drink' debate

The controversy flared up after a video went viral on social media where Novak Djokovic's team members were trying to be quite secretive as the Serb's trainer was preparing a drink for him midway through his Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Serbian superstar's wife reacted to the video and the debate, hitting back at critics by suggesting that the team had every right to be secretive and private with so many cameras always pointing toward them.

"I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays," she commented on Twitter.

The World No. 8 begins his ATP Finals campaign on Monday night against Tsitsipas in a rematch of their Paris Masters semifinal.

