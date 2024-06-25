Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gushes over Maria Sharapova's 'stunning' Schiaparelli look at Vogue World in Paris

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic showed her admiration for tennis legend Maria Sharapova’s fashion choice at the glamorous Vogue World: Paris 2024 event. Jelena left a sweet compliment as the Russian beauty flaunted her "stunning" Schiaparelli ensemble.

Sharapova, who retired from professional tennis in 2020, made a stunning appearance at the Place Vendome in Paris, where the Vogue World: Paris 2024 show took place on June 23. The Russian dazzled in a white oversized sleeves shirt and matching back-front jeans pants by French luxury fashion house Schiaparelli.

The shirt featured a plunging neckline, tape measure embroidery, and brass buttons, while the pants had a gilded brass buckle with the Schiaparelli logo. Sharapova completed her look with a handprint mini secret bag, also by Schiaparelli, made of smooth ecru lambskin leather with a gold foil handprint. She also wore a berry lip that added a pop of color to her ensemble.

Trending

Sharapova posted several photos of her outfit on her Instagram account, with the caption:

"On that rare occasion in Paris, a berry lip comes out. Thank you @voguemagazine for this extraordinary evening at Place Vandome. Paris holds so many special memories for me and this experience was another one for the books."

Jelena was quick to compliment Sharapova’s look. She commented:

"You looked stunning (with heart eyes and face blowing a kiss emoji)."

Jelena Djokovic on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/C8mArUduJ_V/?img_index=1)

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Maria Sharapova after her 2020 retirement announcement

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Novak Djokovic honored his close pal Maria Sharapova when she revealed her decision to quit professional tennis in February 2020.

The Serb praised Sharapova for going beyond the sport with her accomplishments and popularity.

"Her impact on the sport, not just women's tennis, but men's tennis, tennis in general, was great. It still is great. And it's going to keep on being present because her brand I think exceeds her tennis achievements," Djokovic said during post match press conference at the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Expand Tweet

The Serb also hinted at how Sharapova had to overcome several shoulder problems in her brilliant career that required her to bounce back repeatedly.

"She's shown that especially in the last five years. She had a lot of obstacles and difficulties especially with her injuries and everything that she had to endure in order to give herself at least another chance to play competitive tennis," he said.

"For someone that has won five Grand Slams and has been No. 1 of the world, legend of the sport. it's not easy to kind of restart all over again. She has done that so many times in the last five years."

Concluding his statements, the Serb showed respect for Sharapova, indicating that she had made a remarkable impact on tennis lovers and her peers with her success.

"Respect, great respect to her. I wish her huge relief. I'm sure she's feeling huge relief right now. I would guess that's kind of a feeling that comes in first. She should definitely be proud of everything she has achieved," he concluded.

Novak Djokovic, who recently had his knee surgery after suffering an injury during his French Open campaign, arrived in London for the grass-court Major. The Serb was seen practicing on the grass wearing compression knee sleeves as he is yet to finalize his participation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback