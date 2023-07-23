Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena happily recalls Serb's first-ever ATP title 17 years later

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic recently reminisced about the Serb's first-ever ATP tour-level title, which he won way back on 23 July 2006.

Djokovic's immense rise to fame first began when he triumphed at the 2006 Dutch Open, aged 19. The Serbian legend, who comfortably enjoyed his position as the No. 4 seed in the tournament, excelled over former Olympic champion Nicolas Massu in the event's title clash.

The then World No. 36 Djokovic made short work of the Chileno, winning their meet with a straight-set scoreline that read 7-6, 6-4 to secure his maiden ATP title. This victory initiated Djokovic's rise in men's tennis and propelled him to clinch 94 ATP singles crowns in the 17 years that followed.

To celebrate this occasion, the legendary tennis player's wife Jelena Djokovic recently tweeted a throwback pic where the Serbian pro was seen celebrating his victory. He was with his father, Srdjan Djokovic, and his then-girlfriend Jelena.

In a tweet, the Djokovic-dedicated collage included snapshots of his first-ever tour-level victory alongside a photo of his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open.

In this season's Roland Garros, the 36-year-old triumphed over Norwegian Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash to secure his third claycourt Major title.

Djokovic's pursuit of a 24th Grand Slam title at the All-England Club was recently thwarted by Carlos Alcaraz. Despite quashing challenges from several seeded players on his way to the final, the former World No. 1 was outlasted by the Spaniard in a five-set thriller.

"I hope we get to play in US Open" - Novak Djokovic on his future clashes with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic hopes to clash against Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open

After a heartbreaking loss at the 2023 edition of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic was asked about the prospects of him facing Carlos Alcaraz in the future.

In a post-match press conference, Djokovic claimed that their competitiveness was healthy for the sport and expressed his desire to have another meeting with him in the upcoming US Open.

"I would hope so, for my sake (smiling). He's going to be on the tour for quite some time. I don't know how long I'll be around," he said. "Yeah, I mean, let's see. It's been only three matches that we played against each other. Three really close matches. Two already this year in later stages of Grand Slams. Yeah, I hope we get to play in US Open."

