Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to fans spotting her plastered finger during Serb's 1R match at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, responded to fans who noticed her bandaged finger during the Serb's opening match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic easily sailed to the second round with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory against Pedro Cachin on Monday. The win successfully kickstarted his quest for a fifth consecutive title at the grass-court major.

Although he faced a momentary setback when he lost his serve in the third game, the 23-time Grand Slam champion swiftly seized control of the match and secured the win in two hours and 11 minutes. This victory also marked his 29th consecutive tour-level victory on the grass courts.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, was seen in the stands at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club supporting her husband. Observant fans quickly noticed that she had her middle finger wrapped in plaster.

Fans then took to social media to express their good wishes and hope for Jelena's speedy recovery from the finger injury. Jelena acknowledged fans' wishes and responded to them by re-sharing their post on her Instagram story, accompanied by a praying hands emoji.

"🙏🏼 ," Jelena captioned her Instagram story.

Jelena's Instagram story

"I'm gonna ask for a raise" - Novak Djokovic jokes about compensation for his help in drying the court at Wimbledon

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic jokingly remarked that he deserves some sort of compensation for his efforts in drying the court at Wimbledon.

After winning the first set in his opening-round match against Perdo Cachin, a rain delay of one hour and 29 minutes ensued. Despite the closure of Centre Court's roof, the playing surface remained treacherously slippery.

During this break, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took matters into his own hands and lent a helping hand to the ground staff in their efforts to dry the court. With a towel in hand, Djokovic mopped and fanned the grass, while the ground staff used a leaf blower to restore the court to a playable condition.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, the former World No. 1 shared that it was the first time he experienced difficulties with the grass not drying properly.

Novak Djokovic playfully hinted at the possibility of asking for a raise from Wimbledon, considering his efforts to resolve the issue.

"It was the first time that we had a situation where the grass wasn’t drying. So we kind of went back and forth every 10–15 minutes. I went out with my towel trying to do something. I’m gonna ask Wimbledon for a raise," he said.

Novak Djokovic will face Jordan Thompson in the second-round clash on Wednesday, July 5.

