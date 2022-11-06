Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to his incredible semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the final of the Paris Masters after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling encounter that lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The Serb started the match strongly and won the opening set 6-2 but the Greek bounced back and took the second 6-3 to force the match into a decider. The final set went to a tiebreak and Djokovic won it 7-6(4) to seal his place in the title clash of the Paris Masters for the second year in a row.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Ristic expressed her delight on his victory by sharing a picture of him on her Instagram story.

"It was really anybody's game"- Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said in his post-match press conference that there was a lot of early chances in the final set and it was important for him to finish the match given that it was anybody's to lose

"In the third set, again, lots of chances early on. 4-All, that breakpoint, 30-40, long, long point, relatively easy forehand missed. Lost a little bit of breath there and energy really to go through that shot," the Serb said.

I think, very exciting tennis I think for the crowd, for us. We pushed each other to the limit. I think it was just necessary to decide this match in the last moment, you know, in the last shot, last point, because it was really anybody's game. If he would win, he would deserve to win this match," he added.

Djokovic added that he was proud to be a part of the atmosphere there was in Paris and that playing someone like Tsitsipas at that stage meant a lot to him.

"I was just proud to be part of such a fantastic atmosphere as well. To play one of the best players in the world at this stage, it means a lot to me because, again, at this stage of my career, to keep pushing myself, keep motivating myself, keep believing that I can win these matches, it means a lot mentally, emotionally for me, more than anything, really, because I need to also make a statement that I'm still there with the young guys, that I'm able to compete with them and win such tight matches," the 35-year-old said.

Djokovic will now face Holger Rune in the final.

