Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to Serb reaching Paris Masters 2023 final in pursuit of record 7th title

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, reacted to her husband making it to the final of the 2023 Paris Masters as he aims for a record seventh title.

Djokovic's campaign in Bercy this year couldn't have begun better. He defeated the likes of Tomas Etcheverry, Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune to advance to the semifinals.

The Serb squared off against Andrey Rublev in the last four and as one might expect, they had a nail-biting contest. The Russian claimed the first set and pushed the second to a tiebreak which his opponent eventually won. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then secured the win with a final score of, 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5.

Djokovic will now face his old rival Grigor Dimitrov in the summit clash on November 5 who is coming on the back of a 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-6(3) win against Stefanos Tsitsipas. This will be their thirteenth career meeting with the head-to-head record being in the Serb's favor 11-1.

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, has now taken to her Instagram stories to react to her husband reaching the final at the Paris Masters. He moved a step closer to lifting his second Masters 1000 trophy of the year, having previously won the Cincinnati Open.

She wrote:

"Let's go." (Translated from Serbian)

Jelena Djokovic via Instagram stories

Novak Djokovic - "Andrey Rublev was suffocating me like a snake suffocates a frog"

The Serb in action at the 2023 Paris Masters

During his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic discussed his semifinal match against Andrey Rublev. He said that the World No. 5 was 'suffocating him like a snake suffocates a frog', which made it really difficult for him to score an easy win.

"[Andrey] Rublev was suffocating me like a snake suffocates a frog for most of the match. He was playing an extremely high level that he possesses, but today he was off the charts, honestly. I don’t think I’ve ever faced Rublev this good," he said. (Quotes taken from ATP Tour's official website)

The Serb then addressed the stomach issues he had been experiencing for several days, as well as finding the strength to make a comeback from a set behind. He also aims to replicate this performance against Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

"[I have been] going through quite a difficult stomach virus that really made me feel terrible the past three days, but somehow managing to find strength, find energy under the adrenaline rush of playing a match," he said.

"Not giving up, fighting and believing that I can come back, which happened again and hopefully it can happen tomorrow," he added.

After the conclusion of the Paris Masters, the 36-year-old's focus will shift to the ATP Finals, which will be held from November 12 to 19 in Turin, Italy.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis