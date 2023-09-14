Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to him singing along with Serbian basketball team at homecoming celebration after US Open

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently reacted to a video of Serb singing patriotic songs along with the Serbian basketball team at a homecoming celebration.

The World No. 1 Djokovic, received a hero’s welcome in his home country of Serbia after winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open. The 36-year-old made history on Sunday, September 12, by defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, to claim his fourth US Open trophy and 24th Major title.

The Serb returned to his hometown of Belgrade the following day, where he was greeted by thousands of fans at the iconic Old Palace (Stari Dvor) balcony. He was joined by the Serbian national basketball team, who had just finished second at the FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany in the final.

The two teams celebrated their achievements by singing “Veseli se srpski rode” (Rejoice, Serbian people), a traditional song that expresses pride and gratitude for their country.

Jelena posted the video of the emotional moment on her Twitter account on Wednesday, September 13. She captioned the post with a heart and folded hands emojis.

"❤🙏"

The Serb delivered a heartfelt speech to the home crowd, becoming emotional as he thanked everyone for including him in the celebrations.

"There are rare moments when I am speechless, and this is one of them. This is a childhood dream come true for me," he said.

"Like many of my generation, I was there to relish the previous successes of various sports teams, including water polo and basketball. This is a great honor for me; this is priceless, and this feeling will never happen again," he added.

The 36-year-old athlete shared his thoughts about being on the same stage as the runners-up of the Basketball World Cup.

"I stand here with great athletes and, above all, good people with whom I have a good connection. I told them a little while ago that I also felt their harmony and that moment of humanity," he said.

The Serb is currently representing his country in the ongoing Davis Cup, where Serbia has already clinched a win against Korea and is now in second place in their group’s standings.

"Novak Djokovic is a great champion and it will be very difficult to reach him" - Tony Nadal

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal believes that Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam title count will be difficult to match.

The Serb recently became the first male tennis player to win 24 Grand Slam titles, surpassing the Spaniard's 22 titles. In a recent interview with a Spanish media outlet, Toni Nadal said that reaching Djokovic's numbers would be a huge task for any player, including his nephew.

"Djokovic is a great champion and it will be very difficult to reach him, not only for my nephew, but for anyone," Toni was quoted as saying. "I think in the world of sport if we go by the numbers, Djokovic is without a doubt the best."

Toni also revealed the Spaniard was aiming to make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

