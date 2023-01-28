Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena remains absent from player box, indulges in Julia Roberts movie as Serb reaches 10th Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic returned to Australia a year after his deportation, in pursuit of a record-extending tenth title at the Australian Open.

His wife Jelena, though, is conspicuous by her absence in the player box even as her husband finds himself one win away from making history, having booked a spot in the final on Sunday.

To cheer him on as he looks for his 22nd Grand Slam title and the World No. 1 spot, Djokovic is accompanied by his parents for the first time in 15 years since he won his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open.

However, the 35-year-old’s wife Jelena and kids Stefan and Tara have been notable absentees in his player box thus far in the tournament. Despite her absence, Jelena has been cheering for the 21-time Grand Slam champion from afar and has celebrated his victories on social media.

After Djokovic’s stellar win in the semifinal against American Tommy Paul, the Serb’s wife celebrated by arranging a movie night with her friends. The girl group treated themselves to the 1990 Julia Roberts and Richard Gere classic “Pretty Woman.”

“Pretty Woman with my girls,” she shared with fans on social media.

It remains to be seen whether she will be present in the player box to cheer the nine-time champion as he talkes on World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

"It's a balancing act between me and my wife" - Novak Djokovic on dealing with life and career

Being a global athlete comes with its fair share of struggles and sacrifices. In a recent press conference, Novak Djokovic credited his wife and supportive family for having his back through it all, helping him find the right balance between family and career and keeping his motivation alive.

He said after his semifinal win:

“Right now, I have the motivation. I have support of the close ones, which is also something that is probably underestimated and not maybe talked about a lot, but it's a key, especially as a father. I mean, being absent from the children is not something that makes me very happy."

Djokovic continued:

“I think it's a balancing act between me and my wife and the close people in my life. So her being there for our children and everything, it allows me to be able to do what I love and still make some strides, significant strides, in this sport,” he added.

Novak Djokovic is 11-0 on the season and riding a 27-0 winning streak at the Australian Open, having never lost in nine previous finals.

