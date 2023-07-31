Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends love to Serb's fans celebrating his historic 23rd Grand Slam win 

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently sent love to the Serb's fans who are celebrating his historic 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic became the first male tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). He outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

On this occasion, one of Djokovic's fans took to Twitter to announce that they were celebrating this historic occasion in Guangzhou, China. They also made a large banner of the Serb holding the French Open trophy.

"Today, we China Guangzhou nole fans meet and cheer up in the name of Navak 23Grand Slams, three circles of Grand Slams achievements, look forward to 24 grand slams, look forward to a better Novak!" the fan wrote.

Responding to the gesture, the 36-year-old's wife Jelena sent her love to these fans on Twitter.

"So much love," she wrote, adding heart emojis.

Novak Djokovic expresses gratitude to fans after 'magical' 23rd Grand Slam title win

Novak Djokovic pictured with his French Open trophy.

A week after winning the 2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to reflect on his experience at the tournament. He recalled that it was a long, hard-fought battle over several weeks and that the victory was sweeter to him because he knew he gave his all on the court.

"Reflecting on magical #23 Grand Slam title 7 days ago @rolandgarros I had the most wonderful time with my team and family. It was a hard-fought battle during several weeks but victory is sweeter when you know you left everything possible on the court," he wrote.

The Belgrade native then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, known as the 'Nolefam,' for supporting him throughout his professional career. He also thanked his family, team, and friends for their contributions to shaping who he is today.

"I am grateful for all the support foremost from #nolefam You are the best fans one can wish for. Thank you for standing by me when not many would. Know that I truly appreciate it. I also thank my family, team, friends, everyone who helped and contributed to the creating of more history in tennis," he wrote.

"I am alone on the court but never alone in the journey. I deeply value and acknowledge the importance of the closest people in my life and their massive tolerance, patience and love during all these years of my professional career," he added.

