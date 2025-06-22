Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends loving reaction as Serb arrives at Wimbledon with hopes of finally matching Roger Federer's record

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, shared her loving reaction as the Serbian tennis legend announced his arrival at Wimbledon with a post on Instagram. Djokovic will be starting his Wimbledon campaign in hopes of matching Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the Major.

Djokovic has posted an illustrious tennis career since his debut in January 2003. The Serbian tennis sensation has won ten Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, four US Opens, and seven Wimbledon titles. He won his first Wimbledon in 2011 and won six more titles at SW19 from 2014 to 2022.

Jelena Djokovic dropped a comment as the tennis legend shared an Instagram post of himself arriving for the grasscourt Major. Jelena shared her comment under a recent Instagram post by Novak.

He captioned his post:

"Hello Wimbledon"

Jelena commented:

"O la la"

Screenshot of Novak Djokovic's Instagram post (@djokernole/ig)

Former German tennis player and three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker also shared his reaction as Djokovic made his way to Wimbledon. Becker commented:

"Schatzi back at SW19"

Roger Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles, with the first of those coming in 2003. The Swiss tennis legend went on to win back-to-back five Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007.

The Wimbledon draw for the singles and doubles will be made on June 27 and will feature the likes of Jannik Sinner, 2025 French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti and several others.

Novak Djokovic shared that French Open 2025 could be his final Roland Garros appearance

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's 2025 French Open campaign ended when he lost to Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) in the semifinals. Djokovic was emotional in what could well have been his last appearance at Roland Garros. In a post-match press conference, Djokovic said (via atptour.com):

"This could have been the last match ever I played here, so I don't know. That's why I was a bit more emotional even in the end. If this was the farewell match of the Roland Garros for me in my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd."

The three-time French Open winner reflected on the idea of coming back to Roland Garros. Djokovic said:

"Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play in 12 months' time here again? I don't know. That's all I can say for the moment."

As the 2025 Wimbledon draws closer, it will be interesting to see if the Serbian tennis star matches up to the record of a fellow legend.

