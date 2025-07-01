Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sends rare message to Fabio Fognini after Carlos Alcaraz cuts Italian's final Wimbledon journey short

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena Djokovic, sent out a heartfelt message to Fabio Fognini as the Italian bid farewell to Wimbledon. In his last appearance at the tournament, the 38-year-old put up a mammoth fight against Carlos Alcaraz but lost 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 and concluded his run in the first round of the tournament.

The scorching London heat was a perfect setting for the heated clash as the World No. 138 came painfully close to defeating the defending champion. The emotional rollercoaster lasted for four hours and 37 minutes, packed with intense rallies and a great show of sportsmanship by the duo.

Fognini showed appreciation to the tournament and his younger opponent in an emotional Instagram post after the match and wrote:

"Last Wimbledon. On Centre Court, heart full. Thank you to the crowd. And thank you Carlos, a true champion 💚🎾"

To this, Djokovic's wife, Jelena, showered the Sanremo native with a congratulatory message on his incredible career.

"Grandeeee!!! 🙌🙌🙌" she wrote, meaning 'Great' in Italian.

Screenshot via comments @fabiofogna on Instagram dated June 30, 2025.

Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini were partners in doubles for a brief period in their careers. The duo proved to be promising with their most significant run coming at Indian Wells in 2019, where they reached the semifinals but lost narrowly to Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot.

Fabio Fognini: "Novak Djokovic is the strongest, and the numbers prove it"

Novak Djokovic and Fabio Fognini at the BNP Paribas Open - Image Source: Getty

Fabio Fognini weighed in on the GOAT debate as he believed Novak Djokovic was the 'strongest' of the Big 3, consisting of his rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport in 2023, Fognini said:

"Nole is the strongest, and the numbers prove it, but he is also the least loved of the big 3. It is difficult to find a suitable adjective for him. Last year [2022] he did not play two Slams and four Masters 1000, but still managed to qualify for the ATP Finals."

The Italian explained how Djokovic, along with Nadal and Federer, changed the landscape of tennis:

"After everything that happened last year in Melbourne, Nole came back and made his mark. He, Roger, and Rafa monopolized the tour and made history in the sport."

On the tennis side of things, Djokovic is currently on his Wimbledon campaign and is set up against Alexandre Muller of France in his first round clash.

