Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena shocked by surprise coincidence in Serb's Geneva Open victory

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena found an unexpected correlation between the Serb's first title win and his 100th title win, after the tennis icon achieved the historic feat at the Geneva Open on Saturday. He defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) in the final, becoming only the third player after Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer to achieve the feat.

This also marks the first title for the 24-time Grand Slam Champion in the ongoing 2025 season. It will help him get some much-needed confidence ahead of the French Open, which will commence from May 25.

Djokovic's wife, Jelena, pointed it out on the occasion of the Serb's win that his first ATP title was at the Dutch Open in 2006, where he won against Chilean opponent Nicolas Massu. She also made it known that winning his 100th against Hurkacz, who is now coached by Massu, is another epic feat achieved by the tennis star.

She took to her Instagram stories to cheer for Djokovic and shared the news.

"Wow what symbolism @DjokerNole He won his first title against Massu. He won the hundredth 19 years later against his player, Hubert," she wrote. (Translated from Serbian)

Screenshot via @jelenadjkovicndf on Instagram, dated May 24, 2025.

Jelena has been a proud supporter of Novak Djokovic and was also present with their kids, Tara and Stefan, to celebrate this remarkable moment.

She showed her pride in him during one of her interviews.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena on why she is proud of the people's champion

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena, during an interview with Italian media outlet Gazzetta in 2024, said that he was proud of the way the Serb is with his fans and how approachable he was for people.

“I like to see him as a champion of the common people, not of the rich. He is a simple man who comes from a simple, hard-working and dreamy family. Traveling around the world I have seen many people who are inspired by his story because they are similar to him," she said.

His ability to keep it real with his fans made him the 'people's champion.'

"When you walk down the street you realize that everyone stops him, this is something that gives him a lot of strength and energy to move forward. Even though he has already achieved everything, I think his best victory is being the people's champion," she added.

She also works with him to run their non-profit organisation to help Serbian underprivileged kids.

