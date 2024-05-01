Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena stands with Alize Cornet, echoes Frenchwoman's complaints about tennis being a 'tough' sport made to hurt everyone

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently agreed with French tennis star Alize Cornet's sentiment about tennis being a brutal sport.

Cornet etched her name in the history books at the 2024 Australian Open for having the most consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances. She has 68 consecutive appearances beginning from the 2007 Australian Open.

Alize Cornet recently appeared on the "Tennis Insider Club" podcast founded by Caroline Garcia. She talked about the brutality of tennis among other topics, adding that the sport was made to hurt. The Frenchwoman also equated the sport to a roller coaster.

"So tennis is brutal and we can do nothing about it and I think it's brutal for everyone. The way it’s made, this sport, is just, it's made to hurt. Sorry, but you are alone, all the time, on the court, the decision, the responsibility, you miss, you win, you lose, you make a good shot, then you make a fence. The whole thing is a roller coaster in itself," Cornet said.

This sentiment seems to have struck a chord with Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena. She shared the video on her Instagram story and agreed with Cornet's assessment of the sport.

"True," Jelena wrote along with the video.

Source- Jelena Djokovic's Instagram story

When Novak Djokovic talked about the pressure in tennis

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards

The World No. 1 has also previously gone on record about dealing with the pressure in tennis. After winning his quarterfinal match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Novak Djokovic talked about dealing with pressure in tennis in a press conference.

Djokovic echoed Billie Jean King's iconic quote about pressure being a privilege. He said that pressure was a part and parcel of professional sport. The Serb also talked about managing pressure on and off the court.

"Pressure is a privilege, my friend. Without pressure there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments - on the court but also off the court," he said in a press conference.

Djokovic further mentioned that he had developed mechanisms to deal with the outside noise. He said:

"All that buzz and all that noise is the thing that, I can’t say I don’t see it or I don’t hear it, of course it’s there, but I’ve learned, I’ve developed the mechanism how to deal with it in such a way that it will not impose destruction to me. It will not wear me down. I feel I have enough experience to know myself how to step on the court and play my best tennis."

