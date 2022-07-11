"Keeps raising the bar, what a champ, congrats man," tweets Denis Shapovalov as tennis world lauds Novak Djokovic for winning 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic created history by equalling Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles after getting past first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) on Sunday. Djokovic, who won his fourth successive Wimbledon final, is now just one short of Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slams.

The tennis world has reacted with delight and awe as the former World No. 1 got past several milestones at SW19.

Denis Shapovalov congratulated Djokovic on his historic win and marveled at how the Serb "keeps raising the bar."

"Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ. congrats man @DjokerNole," Shapovalov wrote.

Czech tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who was a nine-time champion at Wimbledon, aptly described the Serb's feat as "amazing."

Billie Jean King, who was on Centre Court to watch Djokovic earlier in the competition, sent in her message of congratulations via Twitter.

"Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning his 21st majot title and his 7th at Wimbledon," King wrote.

Former player Brad Gilbert lauded the Serb for winning his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, joining the ranks of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer in achieving the feat.

"Congratulations Djoker @DjokerNoleon amazing 7th @Wimbledon, 4th in arow joining Borg Sampras and Fed as only men to do in open era," Gilbert wrote.

Great champion!!! Idemo Nole!!!" tweeted Juan Martin del Potro.

Vasek Pospisil of Canada called the 21-time Grand Slam champion "a mental giant."

"Huge congrats to @DjokerNole ! Mental giant," Pospisil tweeted.

Former player and current coach Paul Annacone praised both finalists, saying Djokovic "amazes" him even while he was happy to see Kyrgios in a Grand Slam final.

"Continued excellence @DjokerNole just amazes , again @Wimbledon21 , just amazing - so happy to see @NickKyrgios playing in these huge moments - what a talent - congrats," Annacone wrote.

American player Tennys Sandgren called Novak Djokovic the "supreme alchemist."

"He really is the supreme alchemist. Turning the battlefield into a sanctuary and doubt into courage. Congratulations legend @DjokerNole," Sandgren wrote.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski said Djokovic was "too good" in the final and expressed hope that the Serb could play at the US Open.

"Too good from @DjokerNole @Wimbledon. Weathered the storm in the 1st and back to his best in the last 3 sets. Fingers crossed he will be able to play @usopen. Slam number 21 and counting," Rusedski tweeted.

Wimbledon crown adds cheer for Novak Djokovic after disappointing season

Novak Djokovic's win comes amidst a disappointing season

Novak Djokovic had a poor season by his own lofty standards prior to Wimbledon, with just the sole win at the Italian Open to show for his efforts.

While it seemed that the former World No. 1 would carry his winning momentum into the French Open, a surprise loss against Rafael Nadal - who had announced that he was in serious pain a day prior to the contest - cut short his impressive run.

Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Kyrgios: "We’ll never see a competitor like Rafa again. You’ll never see someone wield a racquet like Roger so effortlessly. You’ll never probably see anyone who just plays the game so good as a winner than Djokovic. It's going to be a sad day when they retire." Kyrgios: "We’ll never see a competitor like Rafa again. You’ll never see someone wield a racquet like Roger so effortlessly. You’ll never probably see anyone who just plays the game so good as a winner than Djokovic. It's going to be a sad day when they retire." 😢

The 35-year-old, who did not play any tour-level preparatory tournaments ahead of Wimbledon, was stretched by Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals before prevailing in five sets.

The Serb then thwarted an early challenge from Cameron Norrie in the semifinals to come through in four sets and set up a title clash with Kyrgios, who advanced to the final following Nadal's injury-induced withdrawal.

The much-needed title win for the Serb comes as he is set to miss the upcoming US Open and a second successive Australian Open on account of not being vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic made his first appearance at Wimbledon in 2005 and has won seven of the eight finals he has been a part of. His only loss came against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

The former World No. 1 is now just one title short of Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon crowns.

