Novak Djokovic's worrying Italian Open development draws 2-word reaction from Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

Novak Djokovic has decided against competing at the 2025 Italian Open. The Serb’s update has drawn a reaction from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs.

Djokovic was most recently in action at the ongoing Madrid Open. At the tournament, he suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match after a first-round bye, making it his third consecutive defeat after the Monte-Carlo Masters opener and the Miami Open final.

Following his exit, Novak Djokovic raised concerns about his form and his future participation on clay, with the Italian Open on the horizon (May 7-18). He hinted that his loss in Madrid could've been his final match at the tournament.

"It could be. It could be. I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say," he said in his press conference.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, April 29, the Italian Open's official social media page announced that their six-time champion had confirmed his withdrawal. Rennae Stubbs promptly shared her feelings in two words after the news came out.

"Worry index…" she wrote.

After Djokovic’s Madrid exit, the former tennis player had expressed her concerns about young players standing up to the challenge of the soon-to-be 38-year-old with ease. She pointed out that the Serb’s unforced error count has considerably risen in recent times, making his opponents confident about their prospects.

"The worry index continues for Novak. He’s making way too many unforced errors (32 today) & NOT locking down in the biggest moments. Guys are not intimidated anymore because of that & that's the biggest key for these players, they see/feel it," she wrote on X.

Djokovic is on a three-match losing streak for the second time this season. He previously incurred the unfortunate result when he lost the openers in Doha and Indian Wells after his Australian Open semifinal exit.

Rennae Stubbs' brutally honest assessment of Novak Djokovic: "The motivation is gone"

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams during the final leg of her career, opined that Novak Djokovic had lost his “aura,” allowing players to take charge of their contests. She added that the Serb’s only way to rebuild his confidence would be to win matches, but, according to her, he won’t have the motivation to do so.

"When you lose your aura, and in turn are NOT locking down & making these guys suffer, like double-faulting 2 x in a row to drop serve in the 1st set. U would never see that from Nole at his best. How do u get that confidence back? U have to win & I worry the motivation is gone."

The former player also pointed out that the peripatetic lifestyle and Father Time were catching up to the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"At some point in an athlete’s professional life, u hit a wall, age, stress, travel, family life, packing bags, flights, customs, hours on court, in the gym, it gets harder & harder," she said.

"Do I think he can still win a slam, of course! He’s the greatest player of all time BUT it’s getting harder & harder every week," she added.

It remains to be seen whether Novak Djokovic participates at the 2025 French Open. The Serb, whose most recent achievement was the 2024 Paris Olympics gold, is on the hunt for a 100th career title. Meanwhile, he hasn't won a tour-level title since his 2023 ATP Finals success.

