"Awww we melted, sweetest little one!" - Jelena Djokovic reacts to video of young fan who wanted Novak Djokovic's phone number

Novak Djokovic's fans include those from within the tennis fraternity and outside of it, comprising people from all age groups.

Jelena Djokovic recently replied to an adorable message from a child from Tampa who initially wanted the tennis star's phone number but was eventually happy to just send him a voice message.

"Awww we melted, sweetest little one!" Jelena Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

In the video, the spirited youngster first asks his dad for Novak Djokovic's phone number.

"Do you know Djokovic's phone number"? asks the child.

His dad replies that although he is unaware of the player's phone number, that they could send him a message.

"Do I know his phone number? No. But, we can send him a message," says the dad.

The boy then proceeded to send his idol a message after they looked up Djokovic on Instagram.

"Yeah. Hey Djokovic, I love you so much. And, I'm from Tampa, Florida," the child says.

The Serb has often been seen interacting with kids during the course of tournaments or between events and is extremely popular with the young brigade.

Several other fans replied to the message, while some added their own.

"Here is my grandson in Ukraine enjoying Novak playing the saxophone. He wants more!!" one user wrote.

One Twitter user chose to refer to Jelena as Novak Djokovic's "Fan Relations Manager."

"Jelena is Novak's FR Manager (Fan Relations Manager)!" they wrote.

Novak Djokovic hopes to play at US Open despite current regulations

Novak Djokovic with the 2021 US Open runner-up trophy

Tennis fans are still hoping that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at the US Open this year.

The former World No. 1 stated via an Instagram post that he was preparing for the Grand Slam in anticipation of being allowed to compete at the event.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!" the Serb wrote.

The 35-year-old, who missed out on playing at this year's Australian Open on account of his vaccination status, may not be allowed to enter the United States to play at the US Open as things stand.

But unvaccinated Covid-recovered Djokovic can't play in US Open. He is apparently too big a risk to the US healthcare system.



#LetNovakPlay Quadruple-vaxxed Biden tested positive for Covid again.But unvaccinated Covid-recovered Djokovic can't play in US Open. He is apparently too big a risk to the US healthcare system. Quadruple-vaxxed Biden tested positive for Covid again.But unvaccinated Covid-recovered Djokovic can't play in US Open. He is apparently too big a risk to the US healthcare system.#LetNovakPlay

The Joe Biden-led US administration is currently not allowing unvaccinated foreigners to enter the country and the three-time US Open champion will need an exemption to be able to compete in the final Grand Slam of the year.

Despite being aware that he may miss out on playing several big tournaments, the Serb has been unwavering in his stance regarding the COVID-19 vaccination.

