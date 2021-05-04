Novak Djokovic says he hopes the energy from his visit to Bosnia & Herzegovina helps him do well at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic suffered back-to-back surprise defeats at the start of his clay season, losing to Dan Evans at Monte Carlo and Aslan Karatsev at Belgrade. The Serb has looked a little off-color on the court lately, which prompted him to make a trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina and recharge his batteries.

Speaking to the local media there, Novak Djokovic expressed hope that the visit to the spiritual hub would bring about a change in his "energy" at the next few tournaments - especially Roland Garros.

"I hope to be able to record good results thanks to this energy in the tournaments to come, in particular at Roland Garros, which is the most important for me," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic was also pictured in Bosnia and Herzegovina last August with the controversial archeologist Semir Osmanagic, who once claimed that the Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun in Visoko could potentially cure COVID-19. Osmanagic's claims have been refuted in the time since.

Having said that, Novak Djokovic still maintains a healthy relationship with the Bosnian guru, who took the Serb and his family around to several spiritual and archeological locations last year during their visit.

"When I come to see my friend and excellent host Semir Osmanagic, I am always smiling" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic again spoke about Semir Osmanagic during his latest interaction, and insisted that he is 'always smiling' in the guru's company. Djokovic also credited Osmanagic for his strong results upon the resumption of the tour last year, which came about shortly after his visit to Bosnia.

"When I come to see my friend and excellent host Semir Osmanagic, I am always smiling," Djokovic said. "Last year, I came just before the rest of the season in which I started well."

Novak Djokovic was escorted by local police as he arrived at his hotel earlier on Tuesday. The Serb, who withdrew from the Madrid Open last week, is expected to spend a few more days in Visoko before he returns to the circuit for the Italian Open.

Here are a few pictures from Novak Djokovic's visit to Bosnia & Herzegovina:

Novak Djokovic arrives at his hotel accommodation in Visoko, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Novak Djokovic (via Klix.ba)