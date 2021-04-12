Novak Djokovic says Monte Carlo Masters will "certainly be different" this year

Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Monte Carlo Masters this week, following a two-month break. The Serb was last seen on the court in Melbourne, where he lifted a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and 18th Slam overall.

Djokovic will be playing in the city of his residence - Monaco - this week. But the 33-year-old believes the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters would be 'completely different' from earlier editions, mainly due to the absence of fans.

"It will certainly be different, it will not be the way it is when the audience is present," Djokovic told Serbian media ahead of the start of the tournament. "You will be able to notice many changes yourself. There are usually a lot of courts, and now they have been turned into a sports village and there is not that much space. It is better for training because there are no fans, there are only people from sponsoring companies."

Novak Djokovic also revealed that in normal circumstances, players find very little time to practice on-site in Monte Carlo. This year, however, they are getting to do a lot of one-on-one hitting with other players, due to the safety restrictions.

"Under normal circumstances, it is difficult to provide courts for all players and then practice for an hour here, an hour there at the very beginning of the tournament when there are many players," Djokovic said. "Now I notice that most players train one on one without the need to share the court. That may be a positive thing."

The World No. 1 asserted there are many positive things about the environment in which the players are training and competing this year.

"You play matches where you usually train, meet people and spend time outside," Djokovic said. "Now we have time to look at the trainings of other players, for which we are grateful because we are in safe conditions due to all restrictions and it's nice to catch some fresh air."

"Nice to play at home in some way because you can sleep in your bed" - Novak Djokovic on playing in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 French Open

Novak Djokovic will be transitioning from hardcourt to clay for the first time since last October, where he registered a runner-up finish at Roland Garros. The Serb revealed he is looking forward to playing in his home city, given the advantages that come with it.

"I trained with Stefanos Tsitsipas today, and we talked about it with Daniil Medvedev, (about) how nice it is to play at home in some way because you can sleep in your bed," Novak Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will be vying for a third title Monte Carlo this week, having previously triumphed there in 2013 and 2015. And a week later, he will play an integral role in hosting the ATP 250 event at Belgrade alongside his brother Djordje, who is the tournament director.

The 33-year-old will then look to defend his titles at Madrid (2019) and Rome (2020) in the lead-up to the French Open.