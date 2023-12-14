"Novak Djokovic says and does things no one else would even dare” – Andreea Prisacariu on what makes Serb 'the best of the best'

Romania's Andreea Priscariu recently praised Novak Djokovic for taking a jibe at the ATP over the Coach of the Year for 2023 award.

The ATP recently honored Jannik Sinner's coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi with the Coach of the Year title. The duo were awarded for assisting Sinner tirelessly throughout his rise over the course of the past 12 months. The World No. 4 won a total of four singles titles in 2023 and also led Italy to its second Davis Cup title.

Djokovic, however, has expressed his disappointment over the ATP's call. He advocated that his coach Goran Ivanisevic would have been a worthy winner given he assisted the Serb in making history on the court in 2023.

"Congratulations to Darren and Simone for a great season with Jannik. Goran, I guess we need to win 4/4 Slams in order for you to maybe (just maybe) be considered coach of the year. Winning Year End #1, 3 GS and WTF [World Tour Finals] and making history of this sport is not enough, my dear coach," the Serb wrote on social media.

Andreea Prisacariu, who has been a Djokovic fan since childhood, took to X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on the Serb for speaking his mind.

"This is why he is unique. The way he is not afraid to say the obvious facts. The way he communicates with us, his community of people that love and support him. This is why he is the best of the best. Because he says and does things that no one else would even dare," Prisacariu wrote.

Prisacariu is currently ranked 346th in the WTA rankings. She has won five singles titles on the ITF circuit in total thus far.

"I was seven" - Andreea Prisacariu recalls calling herself a Novak Djokovic fan for the first time in public

Andreea Prisacariu recently opened up about publicly admitting to liking Novak Djokovic at the age of seven during an interview.

"I was seven, and there was one of my first interviews, let's say. I was in my home country, Iasi, and there was this guy with the microphone and he was like, 'Who is your favorite player in the world?' and I said Novak," Prisacriu said.

The Romanian added that the Serb's nationality was a big factor in him becoming her favorite.

"He says 'Why?'. [I said] 'Because he is Novak'. That was the answer at that time because I didn't know what to say. Because he is Novak, that's why. And also because he is a Serb. I always liked Serbian people," she said.

