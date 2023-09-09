Novak Djokovic advanced to his fourth Grand Slam final of the season by defeating Ben Shelton in the US Open semifinals. The Serb stirred controversy by 'copying' the American's "phone call" celebration after his win, dividing the fans on the internet.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner's return to the United States has been up to his standards. The veteran won the Cincinnati Open on his return to US soil after two years. With his win over Shelton, the Serb reached his 10th US Open final.

After securing his win over the 20-year-old, Novak Djokovic copied the youngster's "phone call" celebration, in which some fans believed that he was mocking the American.

Later after the match, the former World No. 1 clarified his celebration and jokingly said that he loved Shelton's celebration and hence stole it.

"I just love Ben’s celebration. I thought it was very original. I copied him. I stole his celebration."

Expand Tweet

Fans soon reacted to this statement and expressed their varied opinions on it. A fan even wrote on X that the Serb desperately wanted a rivalry with a left-handed player, and Shelton was his ideal choice. The tennis icon shares an iconic rivalry with left-handed tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

"A part of me believes it's because Nole secretly wants a rivalry with a left handed player before retiring and found Shelton to be the perfect candidate."

Expand Tweet

Fans also criticized the Serb for seeming to mock the American and even said that he won't be admired like Nadal and Federer.

"Novak, this is why you’ll never be loved like Rafa [Rafael Nadal] or [Roger] Federer. It’s sad to see."

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans continued to criticize the Serb for his on-court behavior against Shelton. A fan even wrote on X, that despite being the No. 1 player, he was very 'petty.'

"You taunted him because you didn’t like his showmanship. You’re a number one, adult tennis player, but you’re as petty as a middle-schooler."

Expand Tweet

Some fans came out in support of the multiple Grand Slam winner, praising his honesty.

"How honest he is. That’s why goat."

Expand Tweet

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic will take on Daniil Medvedev in the US Open 2023 final

Novak Djokovic at the US Open

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Russian beat reigning Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz to set up a final clash with the Serb.

Medvedev earlier defeated the likes of Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev in the tournament. The third seed thwarted a comeback attempt from Alcaraz to advance to the US Open final.

Novak Djokovic faced off against Medvedev in the 2021 US Open final. The Serb was just one win away from winning the calendar Grand Slam, but he lost to the Russian in straight sets.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis