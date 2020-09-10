Novak Djokovic sent shock waves through the entire tennis community on Sunday, when he was defaulted from the US Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a ball in frustration. Djokovic became the first tennis player to have been disqualified in such a manner since Denis Shapovalov was ejected from a Davis Cup match in 2017 for having injured the chair umpire.

But while Shapovalov was a teenager back then, still finding his wings in the tennis world, Novak Djokovic has been a top player on the tour for more than 15 years now. The World No. 1 is unanimously considered a worthy challenger to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with some even believing he is the greatest of the 'Big 3' trio.

Recently, Andy Roddick spoke a few frank words on Djokovic's disqualification at the 2020 US Open. Roddick didn't like how the Serb handled the situation, and even drew parallels between him and his Big 3 peers.

The American empathized with his former rival Novak Djokovic, but also noted that it was the Serb's indifference to his surroundings that eventually caused the disqualification.

"It was an extremely unfortunate moment, but he put himself in a position in which, by what he did, he called for an accident and an already completed act. There is no more escape from there," Roddick pointed out.

Roddick is not the first tennis figure who has questioned Djokovic's general on-court attitude. Journalist Ben Rothenberg had also previously claimed that Novak Djokovic has been a long-standing threat for putting court personnel in peril.

When everyone has loved Federer and Nadal for a long time, Novak Djokovic is in a way a villain: Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic argued profusely with the match referee before he was defaulted

The 2003 US Open champion added that Novak Djokovic didn't exactly cover himself in glory in the immediate aftermath of the incident either. The 17-time Slam champion was caught on camera making a few irresponsible comments while arguing his case with the match referee.

Advertisement

"She doesn't have to go to the hospital for this." -Djokovic trying to downplay the effects of hitting the lineswoman, saying she wasn't seriously injured.



Djokovic continuining:



"You're going to choose a default in this situation? My career, grand slam, center stage"#USOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

Even though some believe Novak Djokovic should be cut some slack for those comments as he was probably not thinking clearly in the heat of the moment, Roddick was less forgiving.

"What worries me more is the 20-minute communication after the incident, when he didn't seem too worried about the lady's neck or whatever, and then he missed the press conference. That made the situation even worse," the American said.

Pretty clear audio of Djokovic and the umpire/supervisor/referee’s discussion pic.twitter.com/KYXiENtwc6 — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) September 7, 2020

The controversial incident has elicited widespread discussions in the tennis community, with many questioning Novak Djokovic's sense of responsibility and empathy. Roddick weighed in on the debate as well, calling Djokovic a 'villain'.

"In this period of his career, when everyone has loved Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for a long time, Novak Djokovic is in a way a villain," the American said.

Roddick also believes the Serb has done a lot of damage to his image in recent months, right from the Adria Tour controversy to his questionable beliefs on vaccinations and pseudoscience.

"The last six months have been a PR debacle for him," Roddick concluded.