"Novak Djokovic seems like he is 20" - Carlos Alcaraz heaps praise on Serb after winning Riyadh Season Tennis Cup

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup exhibition trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in a three-set roller coaster on Wednesday. The Spaniard overturned a one-set deficit, delighting the packed crowds with his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the World No. 1.

Alcaraz then proceeded to heap praise on his opponent during his on-court interview, saying that Djokovic plays with the energy level of a 20-year-old. He also expressed hope of continuing their on-court rivalry.

“Hopefully this will keep going,” Carlos Alcaraz said. "As I said many many times, and he has said it himself, he seems like he is 20.”

“So, we are going to share the court more than once. It’s amazing and I would like to congratulate him and thank him for playing this match with me. I had a good time here,” the Spaniard added.

Dubbing the experience of sharing court with a legend like Djokovic “incredible”, Alcaraz said he had dreamed of these moments growing up.

“I mean, it's incredible to share the court with him, you know at this tournament, in the official events, everywhere,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “Learning from him is amazing.”

“As you said, I grew up watching him winning all the big tournaments and you know, you always dream about this moment, playing against him face-to-face and I’m really really happy to be able to do that,” he added.

"Everything Novak Djokovic does is unbelievable" - Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.

Speaking to the media ahead of the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz had earlier this year dubbed Novak Djokovic’s talent “unbelievable”, saying he was a mental rock who never gave up on a match.

“Everything Novak Djokovic does is unbelievable,” Carlos Alcaraz said. “He is a mental rock. Never gives up.”

The Spainard had said that Djokovic always fights for each point, which gives him the chance to stay in matches and stage a comeback. Alcaraz said this was something that he was looking to bring into his own game.

“In tough moments, he shows that he is down and going to lose, he always gives himself the chance to keep playing and be able to win. I try to learn and take that into my game,” Alcaraz added.

Djokovic is currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP rankings with 11,245 points. Alcaraz, who is 2,390 points behind the Serb, is ranked No. 2.

