Novak Djokovic sends warm message to $240,000,000-worth Steph Curry on 37th birthday

Novak Djokovic has offered birthday congratulations to Golden State Warrior Steph Curry as the basketball icon turned 37 on Friday. 24-time major singles champion Djokovic had his 37th birthday last May. The two legends of their respective sports met on the court when the Warriors played the LA Lakers in 2024.

Djokovic has previously declared himself a basketball fan. The Serb gave Curry, who is worth $240 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), a signed tennis racket, and the four-time NBA champion reciprocated with a signed jersey. Novak Djokovic is currently taking time out before the Miami Open after a disappointing showing at the BNP Paribas tournament at Indian Wells earlier in the week.

Novak shared a picture of two legends exchanging their gifts and posing for the cameras in his Instagram story on Friday. Novak Djokovic also captioned the picture with birthday congratulations:

"Welcome to 37, Chef! Happy birthday @stephencurry30"

Novak Djokovic Instagram story - Source: Instagram@djokernole

Curry is nicknamed "Chef" because he's often referred to as basketball's greatest shooter of all time. In addition to his NBA titles, Curry has two NBA MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards and two NBA All-Star MVP awards. He's also an Olympic gold medalist, which he won at the 2024 Paris Games as part of the US men's team.

Novak Djokovic eyes comeback in Miami Open

Novak Djokovic at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Despite being in the twilight years of his professional career, Novak has shown no intention of leaving the sport soon. He's still a considerable force in the game despite struggling with a growing number of injuries. He reached the semifinal stage at the 2025 Australian Open before retiring with a hamstring injury. He suffered uncharacteristic early exits at the Qatar Open and at this week's BNP Paribas Open.

Undeterred, Djokovic will play at the upcoming Miami Open. He will be looking to bounce back from his poor run of form in the next ATP 1000 event, the Miami Open. He remains without an ATP title since last year as he continues to chase his record 25th Grand Slam title. His last non-ATP triumph was his gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

After a shock loss in the first ATP 1000 event of the 2025 season, the former No. 1 will look to overcome his injury struggles and form in Miami and get himself ready for the clay season.

Novak Djokovic is an all-time great in his own right and has dominated tennis over the last 20 years. Alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Serb has reframed the record books and ushered in a golden era of men's tennis.

