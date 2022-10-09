"Wishing a fast recovery for you" - Novak Djokovic sends well wishes to injured foe Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic sent his well wishes to injured foe Daniil Medvedev on social media a day after the 2021 US Open champion suddenly retired in their quarterfinal match in Astana.

Djokovic forced a third set after prevailing in an electric tiebreak, letting out a roar but was suddenly left baffled after Medvedev approached him to explain his retirement.

After leveling the match at 4-6, 7-6(6), Djokovic thus advanced to the final where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Wishing a fast recovery for you @DaniilMedwed (Daniil Medvedev)," posted Novak Djokovic as he reposted an article by Tennis.com about the match on Twitter.

Post-match, Djokovic expressed his surprise on Medvedev's sudden retirement but noted how the World No. 4 looked to move slightly slower in the last seven to eight points. He then said that he hoped that Medvedev's injury, a pulled leg adductor muscle, was not too serious.

“I’m still surprised that he retired the match. He looked completely fine, maybe last seven or eight points I’ve seen him maybe move slightly slower, but it’s a shock, honestly. I was ready for a third set battle," said Novak Djokovic in his on-court interview.

Medvedev explained how he acquired his injury during the second point of the tiebreak and his subsequent decision to retire in his own post-match press conference.

Novak Djokovic eyes ATP Finals slot in Astana championship match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic, 2022 Wimbledon champion, guns to lift his fourth title this year in Astana.

Novak Djokovic will look to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals event as he eyes his 90th tour-level title when he clashes with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open later today.

A title in Astana, an ATP 500 tourney, will guarantee Djokovic a Top 20 spot in the ATP Live Race to Turin after the Paris Masters, thus assuring him of a slot in the eight-man season finale as a current-year Grand Slam champion (Wimbledon). At present, Djokovic holds the 11th spot in the race with 2520 points.

* Tsitsipas seeks 1st ATP 500 event title in 9th final at this level (0-8)

* Tsitsipas seeks 1st ATP 500 event title in 9th final at this level (0-8)

* Djokovic would guarantee himself a spot at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals with Astana title

Djokovic is also aiming to secure his 90th tour-level title in Kazakhstan and third consecutive trophy after ruling Wimbledon and last week's Tel Aviv Open.

The Serb will like his chances against Tsitsipas as he holds a 7-2 edge in their head-to-head, including winning the last six.

